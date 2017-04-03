'Destiny 2' news: New artwork reveals clues about upcoming DLCs; will Bungie end support for 'Destiny 1?'

New details about the upcoming expansions for "Destiny 2" have been revealed.

Developer Bungie confirmed last week that "Destiny 2" will come out in the fall of this year. Following the announcement, the mega-popular sci-fi shooter will have new add-ons for players to enjoy. Details about the upcoming expansions have surfaced online and at least one downloadable content will be released this year.

According to reports, the sequel's first add-on arrives before the end of 2017 in time for the holidays and the second in early 2018. After that, summer and fall 2018 expansions are expected to go live as well. While the release schedule and structure follows that for "Destiny 1," titles for the expansions have not been revealed yet.

The artwork for the future expansions can be seen on the Xbox.com store page, and some fans believe that it gives away clues on what the next add-ons will be about. The two expansions are speculated to focus on the two major parts of the series' storyline: Osiris and Rasputin. As Eurogamer points out, Osiris' symbol can be seen in the image, which could be a hint that he will finally be introduced in the game. Rasputin's symbol is also in the photo, leading players to think that the AI creation will make a comeback in the sequel in another form.

It is worth noting that the upcoming sequel serves as a fresh start for fans, as abilities and characters from "Destiny 1" will not extend to the new game. Although Bungie will eventually stop support for the original game, the studio's community manager David Dague recently assured fans that it will not happen anytime soon. "'Destiny 1' is still a game that will be there for players," he told GamesRadar.

The "Age of Triumph" expansion might be the final major update for "Destiny 1," but it does not mean that Bungie is walking away from the game in the near future. "We've planned to support it for the foreseeable future, so while we do have a sense of finality and closure as the theme of this [Age of Triumph] event, we are by no means turning the lights off on Destiny 1," Dague added.

"Destiny 2" will be officially released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on September 8.