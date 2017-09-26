'Destiny 2' news: Faction leaders are back in the new Faction Rally feature

"Destiny 2" players better get ready to choose sides, as the new feature for the online first-person shooter (FPS) called Faction Rally, will introduce several different warring factions in the game, each with their own leaders.

Since Sept. 26, the three factions, with differing agendas and goals have returned to the game world. These factions are New Monarchy, Dead Orbit, and Future War Cult, each introducing their own weapons, tokens, and benefits.

Players can then pledge their allegiance to the group of their choice by talking to a representative of the said faction. After this, they will be given a task to gather supplies and destroy enemy resources. These gather and sabotage activities are then incorporated into regular game activities like Strikes, the Nightfall, Raids, Lost Sectors, and Public Events.

Completing these activities will give the players tokens, which they can then exchange for faction-specific weapons, armor sets, and shaders. The Faction Rally will be a competition among the three groups, in which the winning team will unlock a "powerful weapon" for their loyal players, sold at 1,000 Glimmer, the in-game currency. Other players will have to purchase it for 50,000 Glimmer.

It is important to note that players can only join one faction at a time.

All the features mentioned above will be the selling point of the new 1.0.3 update for "Destiny 2," which aims to introduce the factions and their new weapons. Apart from these, the patch will also include various bug fixes and gameplay balance changes.

The bug fix addresses a user-interface (UI) issue in "Destiny 2," where Hunters with a specific amount of health have their health bars present at all times, which can be both annoying and distracting for some players. Various Activities and Raid rewards and progression have also had their issues fixed. As for the gameplay balance changes, most of them took place in "Destiny 2's" multiplayer called Crucible, where several ammunition stocks have been relocated to avoid issues and abuse, as well as crashes when signing out of the game.

The Faction Rally event for "Destiny 2" will end on Oct. 3. Players may now choose which faction to support.