'Destiny 2' news: Bungie Bounty event excludes Xbox One gamers; Faction Rallies explained

Promotional photo for "Destiny 2" Bungie/Activision

The first "Destiny 2" Bungie Bounty was held on Sept. 27, but Xbox One gamers were left out in the PlayStation 4-exclusive event. U.K. gamers were also at a disadvantage as they were hours late to the party, given the time zone difference.

The Bounty went on from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. EDT, which means U.K.-based players had to get up at 4 a.m. BST to play.

Players were able to go against Twitch streamer Gigz, senior designers Josh Hamrick and Kevin Yanes and community manager Cozmo.

"We won't be revealing anything on stream — our mission will be to play some games with the community and to give out emblems to anyone who can best us at our own game," developer Bungie revealed. "All you need to do to claim your emblem is match against us and win."

Meanwhile, Bungie is adding a new special event for gamers of "Destiny 2" — Faction Rallies.

Faction Rallies are special events where players get to choose a faction to align themselves with and then earn Faction Tokens by completing public events, Lost Sectors, Strikes or the Raid.

Faction Tokens can be exchanged for reward packages that feature faction-exclusive items like weapons, armor and shaders.

All three factions also have a special powerful weapon. Dead Orbit has the scout rifle, Future War Cult has the pulse rifle and New Monarchy has the sidearm.

The faction with the most collected packages is named the winner and members of that group get to purchase their special weapon for only 1,000 glimmer.

The first Faction Rally began on Sept. 26 but will run until Oct. 3. The winning faction will be announced on the last day at 1 p.m. EDT.

Developed by Bungie and published by Activision as part of the "Destiny" series, "Destiny 2" is an online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game. It was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 6. The PC version arrives on Oct. 24.