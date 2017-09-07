'Destiny 2' news and reviews: Major improvement from first installment

A promotional poster for the video game 'Destiny 2,' developed by Bungie and Activision. Facebook/DestinyTheGame

The highly anticipated video game by developers Bungie, "Destiny 2" is out now. Due to the demand of the game, video game critics took a quick crack at the game, and gave their initial impressions and review of the science-fiction based shooter.

According to Gamespot, video game developers Bungie has not changed much of the formula that the first "Destiny" offered to its fans. Most of the elements that attracted so much of the player's attention in the first place have been retained, while improving parts of the previous game that were not so well received. However, like other video game critiques, players will have to commit more hours to playing the game in order to give it a proper review.

Apart from the mandatory bump in graphics and gameplay, "Destiny 2" offers five major changes for its players. In the first game, players and critiques alike were not completely satisfied with the narrative. However, in the sequel, the story has been fleshed out with a better script, and a clearer plot to serve as a vehicle that allows players to completely immerse themselves in the fictional universe of "Destiny."

This time around, the good guys and the bad guys are less obscure. Players now will have a better sense of purpose wherever they go in the vast universe of the game. Most of the missions will have a clear goal as to why players will have to complete particular tasks — whereas in the first game, very little context was given. This made the first game seem pointless, making the in-game objectives pointless and menial.

Gameplay mechanics, as expected, have also received a major improvement. The previous loot system had its share of issues, forcing players into repetitive and frustrating skirmishes in order to gain exotic loot for hours at a time. This time around, Bungie fixed the in-game mechanics that allows players to focus more on staying in the thick of the action by minimizing the necessary steps for them to gain access to their newfound weapons and gear.

In another review by Metro, the online co-operative has also received significant improvements. The developers of "Destiny 2" was able to create more challenging tasks for groups to accomplish, with various objectives that required teamwork. There will be also a mode that allows players to be pit against each other in an online matchmaking.

"Destiny 2" is now available for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, and will be released for the PC on Oct. 24.