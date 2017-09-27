'Destiny 2' latest patch 1.03 includes Faction Rallies and major bug fixes

A "Destiny" avatar scouting the land before deployment. Facebook/bungiedestiny

Following the long maintenance at "Destiny 2" earlier this week, publisher Activision and developer Bungie released an all-new patch numbered 1.03. This new update is full of bug fixes for a more seamless gameplay, but most notably it contains the addition of Faction Rallies, which was revealed last week.

So what is Faction Rallies and how is it vital to the new update in "Destiny 2?" According to Senior Designer Tim Williams, "Each of the factions of the Tower is having a rally to collect resources for its cause. They're recruiting Guardians to gather supplies for their faction and destroy enemy resources."

"They'll offer a suite of rewards to help the Guardians rise up against any enemy threats. As an incentive, each faction has set aside a powerful weapon to entice players to choose their side. The faction whose Guardians collect the most faction packages will be declared the winner," continued Williams.

He added that all players who pledged loyalty to the winning faction will receive the weapon for a huge discount, in honor of their service for the team. The three in-game factions are: Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and the New Monarchy.

The Call to Arms Milestone also received a minor tweak in the recent update. Now, players who engage in Crucible matches every week will have an easier time and less progress to complete. According to the developers, the intention of this update is to "align it with other weekly Milestones."

Meanwhile, the rest of the update is focused largely on bug fixes. Mobile platforms also got minor repairs. For iOS platforms, the issue with gear power sorting was addressed; and for Android, there were a couple of repairs including: "issue in which the gear search button was covering item actions," "addition of a filter and member count in the clan roster," and the issue in which Ghosts were not showing in character gear.

"Destiny 2" is already available for download on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. PC platforms will get a worldwide release on Oct. 24.