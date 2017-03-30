'Destiny 2' latest news: Bungie releases trailer for upcoming game; title to finally have PC version?

Following the release of "Destiny: Age of Triumph," Bungie and Activision launched the official trailer for the much-anticipated game, "Destiny 2." The video showcases the game's plot, along with other interesting details that enthusiasts will find helpful.

"Destiny 2" focuses on the infiltration of the Last City on Earth. According to an article on Tweaktown, it has always been expected that players would return to the Last City and meet individuals who are fighting for it.

The Vanguards are on the lookout to defend the capital, which includes Zavala and Cayde-6. The publication wrote that players will get to have a sneak peek of the fire-sword fighting villains. Also, Lance Reddick will continue to portray Zavala while Cayde-6 will be played by Nathan Fillion.

While the video has a lot of pertinent details shown, some players are still waiting for more. Polygon wrote that much has been said about the original title, including the dissatisfaction of the players due to its lack of content, but players are still waiting for the sequel with high expectations.

Also, the PC version of the game has been requested by the fans. It could be remembered that "Destiny" came out without a port for personal computers, leaving the players of the said platform disappointed.

Advertisement

It might be fun to have the game controlled via mouse or keyboard, but that did not become a reality for the original title. Fans are keeping high hopes that "Destiny 2" will get a PC version, but Bungie has been keeping a close lip about the matter.

"Destiny 2" may also have improved characters and storyline, better mission design, and more features to keep the players focused on the game for a long while. While the original game already has a lot of tasks for its many modes, the sequel is also expected to offer the same, if not surpass what the first title had.