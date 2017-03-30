'Destiny 2' latest news: Bungie releases trailer for upcoming game; title to finally have PC version?
Following the release of "Destiny: Age of Triumph," Bungie and Activision launched the official trailer for the much-anticipated game, "Destiny 2." The video showcases the game's plot, along with other interesting details that enthusiasts will find helpful.
"Destiny 2" focuses on the infiltration of the Last City on Earth. According to an article on Tweaktown, it has always been expected that players would return to the Last City and meet individuals who are fighting for it.
The Vanguards are on the lookout to defend the capital, which includes Zavala and Cayde-6. The publication wrote that players will get to have a sneak peek of the fire-sword fighting villains. Also, Lance Reddick will continue to portray Zavala while Cayde-6 will be played by Nathan Fillion.
While the video has a lot of pertinent details shown, some players are still waiting for more. Polygon wrote that much has been said about the original title, including the dissatisfaction of the players due to its lack of content, but players are still waiting for the sequel with high expectations.
Also, the PC version of the game has been requested by the fans. It could be remembered that "Destiny" came out without a port for personal computers, leaving the players of the said platform disappointed.
It might be fun to have the game controlled via mouse or keyboard, but that did not become a reality for the original title. Fans are keeping high hopes that "Destiny 2" will get a PC version, but Bungie has been keeping a close lip about the matter.
"Destiny 2" may also have improved characters and storyline, better mission design, and more features to keep the players focused on the game for a long while. While the original game already has a lot of tasks for its many modes, the sequel is also expected to offer the same, if not surpass what the first title had.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- After London's terror attack, should I still evangelise my Muslim neighbour?
- Mother of Palestinian shot by Israeli forces last year in Jerusalem is also killed
- Pastor prays for Lazarus-style miracle that dead wife will be resurrected by God
- Christian President of Lebanon controversially declares Christians are 'no longer in direct danger' in Middle East
- Judge throws out class action against Christian group brought by LGBT activists
- Q&A explainer: Why are ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting in Jerusalem against the State of Israel?