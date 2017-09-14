'Destiny 2' guide: How to unlock the new subclasses

A promotional image for "Destiny 2." Bungie

Bungie's first-person shooter "Destiny 2" is now out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and fans are scurrying over the different subclasses that can be unlocked in the game.

Gamespot has highlighted various tips and tricks in unlocking these subclasses. Since most players are wondering what happened to the Gunslinger, Sunbreaker and Voidwalker classes, game developer Bungie made these classes accessible but only through hard work and playing outside the main storyline.new classes — Arcstrider,

The new classes — Arcstrider, Sentinel and Dawnbringer — are indeed feasts for the eyes. However, subclasses are also the ones to look out for in playing "Destiny 2."

Each primary class houses two additional subclasses: Titan Striker, Titan Sunbreaker, Hunter Nightstalker, Hunter Gunslinger, Warlock Voidwalker and Warlock Stormcaller.

Subclasses can be unlocked by locating Relics stored in loot chests which can be obtained while exploring planets, participating in public events, raids and the end of Lost Sector. The Relics are distributed and dropped at random throughout the game, which means players will have to do a lot of grinding.

Charging the artifact will be the next step. This can be done by defeating enemies and participating in more public events. Restoring an artifact's strength grants the player a notification saying, "Your lost strength is returning to you." This is a confirmation that will give access to start the mission in the European Dead Zone (EDZ) to visit the Shard of the Traveler and further restore the Light.

Finishing the mission entails a subclass. Additional upgrades and various attributes can be added as a player progresses to use the subclass. Players must note that Relics, which are also tied to every subclass, come in a specific order, although randomized in distribution. This means that its collection also affects the hierarchy or arrangement of subclasses that are unlocked.

"Destiny 2" is slated to be released on PC on Oct. 24. The PS4 and Xbox One version are already playable since its release on Sept. 6.