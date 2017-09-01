'Destiny 2' DLC release date news: First expansion to feature Osiris, Mercury patrol zone

"Destiny 2" will be arriving to PC on Oct. 24. Facebook/DestinyTheGame

There are still a few days away before "Destiny 2" arrives to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, but developer Bungie already has plans for the first downloadable content (DLC) pack for the upcoming sequel.

According to the latest reports, "Destiny 2" will have its first DLC released later this year, adding new locations, characters and storylines that will make the game more thrilling.

The first DLC for "Destiny 2" is called "The Curse of Osiris." As reported by Kotaku, the upcoming expansion will introduce players to a mysterious character known as Osiris.

The new character is described as a space wizard who has spent some time dealing with the Darkness. He also comes with a new patrol zone on Mercury and a social space, making "The Curse of Osiris" potentially larger than the first DLC pack for "Destiny," titled "The Dark Below."

According to GameSpot, "The Curse of Osiris" will tackle portions of the first "Destiny" title that were only shown as hints. For example, the previous game only mentioned Osiris on some occasions and the character did not play a vital role in the story.

There is also a competitive multiplayer mode in "Destiny" called the "Trials of Osiris," wherein the victors are given access to the "Lighthouse on Mercury" and get rewards.

In "The Curse of Osiris," the players will be tasked to go on a mission to save Osiris. The outer space adventure will not be easy as the players will meet several enemies and obstacles along the way.

A robotic alien named Vex will stop the players from reaching Osiris, who has been locked away to a distant planet for illegally studying the path of Darkness.

Sources revealed that "The Curse of Osiris" will be released sometime in December. If this turns out to be right, Bungie will only have two months to launch the first DLC pack after "Destiny 2" is released to PS4 and Xbox One on Wednesday, Sept. 6. PC users will get to enjoy the game starting Tuesday, Oct. 24.