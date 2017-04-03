'Designated Survivor' spoilers: Kirkman's first one hundred days as President
When ABC's political drama series "Designated Survivor" returns with an all-new episode, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) will prove his resiliency and his dedication to his country.
On the official Twitter page of "Designated Survivor," the studio left a teaser for episode 15 of season 1, titled "One Hundred Days." It says, "Commander-in-chief is not just a title. It's a responsibility."
Now that Kirkman has stepped into the shoes of his former President, who was killed in an explosion, along with his entire Cabinet, he will be eager to prove that he is more than just a pawn selected to do someone else's bidding. To recap the previous episode, Kirkman learned that his surviving of the explosion, which claimed the lives of many, was no coincidence nor was it luck. It was planned.
As revealed in the trailer for "One Hundred Days," one citizen will ask Kirkman, "Are we ever going to be safe again?" Following the attempt to destabilize the American government, the new President will try to set a new tone within the first one hundred days of his term.
Within this time, Kirkman will have to convince his citizens that they should not fear for their lives in their own country. In addition, he will have to convince his nation that he is the man in charge, the man making the policies, not his wife, Alex (Natascha McElhone).
The upcoming episode is also expected to feature the progress of the investigation conducted by FBI agent Hannah (Maggie Q). In the latest episode, the agent was enlisted by the President in his campaign to bring the culprits to justice. With the threats rolling in, it seems like the agent is getting closer to solving the puzzle.
"Designated Survivor" season 1 episode 15, titled "One Hundred Days," premieres on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her
- Row over Gibraltar escalates as Bishop of Leeds says it shows 'major problems' of Brexit
- More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia