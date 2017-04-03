'Designated Survivor' spoilers: Kirkman's first one hundred days as President

When ABC's political drama series "Designated Survivor" returns with an all-new episode, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) will prove his resiliency and his dedication to his country.

On the official Twitter page of "Designated Survivor," the studio left a teaser for episode 15 of season 1, titled "One Hundred Days." It says, "Commander-in-chief is not just a title. It's a responsibility."

Now that Kirkman has stepped into the shoes of his former President, who was killed in an explosion, along with his entire Cabinet, he will be eager to prove that he is more than just a pawn selected to do someone else's bidding. To recap the previous episode, Kirkman learned that his surviving of the explosion, which claimed the lives of many, was no coincidence nor was it luck. It was planned.

As revealed in the trailer for "One Hundred Days," one citizen will ask Kirkman, "Are we ever going to be safe again?" Following the attempt to destabilize the American government, the new President will try to set a new tone within the first one hundred days of his term.

Within this time, Kirkman will have to convince his citizens that they should not fear for their lives in their own country. In addition, he will have to convince his nation that he is the man in charge, the man making the policies, not his wife, Alex (Natascha McElhone).

The upcoming episode is also expected to feature the progress of the investigation conducted by FBI agent Hannah (Maggie Q). In the latest episode, the agent was enlisted by the President in his campaign to bring the culprits to justice. With the threats rolling in, it seems like the agent is getting closer to solving the puzzle.

"Designated Survivor" season 1 episode 15, titled "One Hundred Days," premieres on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.