'Designated Survivor' season 2 will go to a different direction

The second season of ABC's political drama series "Designated Survivor" will take a different direction from the first one. A new showrunner will take over the TV series and he said fans can expect a different perspective of the show.

Keith Eisner will be the fourth showrunner replacing Jeff Melvoin who helmed the show in December last year. Amy B. Harris was the show's original showrunner but left when the series was picked up in May, citing creative differences. John Harrold Feldman took over for five months.

"We're keeping what people loved last year and just adding to it. It's much more West Wing-focused, with a lot more characters, with standalone White House A-stories every week," Eisner told TV Guide.

He also said Maggie Q will still be her strong self and that president Thomas Kirkman, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland, will be embracing his new role as the president.

Eisner said the conspiracy in the first season will not be dragged further and that it will end early in the season. "But there will be a hangover, and there will be a thread we're drawing through from the whole Patrick Lloyd story as well," he said.

"Designated Survivor" follows the life of Thomas Kirkman, then Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, who was thrust into the presidency following an attack that killed the presidential line of succession.

The first season aired from Sept. 21, 2016 until May 17 and was met with positive reviews from critics.

Terri Schwartz of IGN gave the first season an 8 out 10 and said the series made a strong start and that it is capable of going with the likes of "Quantico" and "Scandal" in the government-set political drama lineup.

Sutherland was also praised for his performance as the president. Zack Handlen of the A.V. Club commended the actor's performance and the significance of his glasses in the series. He said the glasses tell the audience that Kirkman is a different kind of hero and that it's easier to understand why characters from the show would underestimate him.

