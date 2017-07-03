'Designated Survivor' season 2 spoilers: Virginia Madsen is out
The first season of ABC's popular political drama, "Designated Survivor," ended last May, but it will return with a highly anticipated season 2 in September. In the upcoming season, President Tom Kirkman, played by Kiefer Sutherland, might have something unfavorable for him as his strong supporter, congresswoman and speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kimble Hookstraten, takes a leave.
Virginia Madsen, who plays the congresswoman, recently confirmed that she will take part in the second season of the TV series. The spoiler came about when a fan tweeted about the actress' "supposed" non-appearance in the show. The actress confirmed it as she replied to the fan's tweet, saying, "Yes sad but true."
Yes sad but true.— virginia madsen (@madlyv) June 22, 2017
No specific reasons for her absence from the show's upcoming installment have been announced. According to TVLine, though, Sutherland teased that the show will have "no less than three principal characters to round out the complexities of running the White House." The actor said it would also be a season where viewers can look more into the lives of the main characters.
Meanwhile, a petition to bring back Madsen in the TV series can be seen in Change.org. As of report writing, the petition — called "Bring back Virginia Madsen 'Kimble Hookstraten' to Designated Survivor!" — has garnered only 171 supporters.
Created by David Guggenheim, "Designated Survivor" is a political drama that revolves around a lower-level cabinet member who was suddenly placed into presidency following a devastating attack on the state. President Kirkman gives his all to keep his country safe and peaceful, but it is not as easy as one may think.
Watch out for more updates on "Designated Survivor" season 2.
