'Designated Survivor' season 2 cast: Natascha McElhone departing; here's how Alex Kirkman might be written out

Natascha McElhone as Alex Kirkman in "Designated Survivor." ABC

A big shocker has made its way online ahead of the "Designated Survivor" season 2 premiere on Wednesday. Natascha McElhone, who plays President Kirkman's (Kieffer Sutherland) wife in the series, is departing the show before the season ends.

The actress, according to Variety, is trading the ABC political drama for "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon's new show "The First" wherein she snagged a lead role. Commissioned by UK's Channel 4 and Hulu, "The First" chronicles the first human mission to Mars and delves into the challenges of taking the first steps toward interplanetary colonization.

McElhone is joining Sean Penn in the series. Her role has not been confirmed yet, as well as Penn's. However, the publication suggests she may portray the CEO of the company financing the mission.

As "The First" kicks off production later this fall, the first lady will sing her swan song early this season. It remains to be seen how she will make her exit in "Designated Survivor" but there are already predictions online.

Just like what most TV shows do, Hidden Remote suggests "Designated Survivor" could kill McElhone's character off, making President Kirkman a widower and a single parent to their two children. If not, the president's wife may leave a goodbye note and ride off into the night without anyone knowing where she's headed.

On a less cliché note, the writers could also decide not to kill or write Alex out of the picture completely. The site suggests the terrorists behind the capitol bombing may kidnap the character. This way, Anna's absence will only be temporary and she could still be recast in the future.

Whatever the case is, many fans will surely be sad to see McElhone go.

"Designated Survivor" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.