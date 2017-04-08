'Designated Survivor' season 1 episode 16 spoilers, updates: President Kirkman builds an unlikely alliance to push his bill through

In an upcoming episode of ABC's political drama "Designated Survivor," President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) will build an unlikely alliance so he could pass his first bill in Congress.

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 16 of "Designated Survivor" season 1, titled "Party Lines," the commander-in-chief will be making ties with an unlikely personality. With the current state of the nation, the president has no other choice but to make the association so he can pass a bill.

"The Bill is not about taking guns away. It's about making sure they don't fall into the wrong hands," President Kirkman briefed the press about the Bill.

The citizens' primary concern is safety, given that Kirkman's predecessor was killed in an assassination, along with his entire cabinet members. Although it was a ploy to place Kirkman in the position and to destabilize the nation, the current president is doing what he can to ensure everyone's safety.

In the previous episode, FBI Agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) came close to meeting one of the members behind the conspiracy. Wells might have uncovered more secrets if she could to get to Claudine Poyet (Mariana Klaveno), but she was killed right before she could discover new information. She was, however, able to learn that the conspiracy involved more bombings, which were to take place in historic monuments such as the Statue of Liberty in New York, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and more.

Elsewhere in the upcoming episode, Wells will continue her investigation on the conspiracy. This time, she will be joined by Agent Mike Ritter (LaMonica Garrett). As seen in the trailer, they will come across a bunker, which might lead to another clue about a new plan of attack.

"Designated Survivor" season 1 episode 16, titled "Party Lines," airs on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.