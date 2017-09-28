'Designated Survivor' actress Natascha McElhone to star in upcoming series 'The First' opposite Sean Penn

The cast for "Designated Survivor." Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor

The popular political drama "Designated Survivor" has aired the opening episode of its second season this week. However, reports have surfaced that its female lead, British actress Natascha McElhone, who plays the role of Alex Kirkman in the drama thriller, will be starring in another show. This is none other than the upcoming series from "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, "The First."

McElhone will be starring opposite actor Sean Penn in the upcoming series, which will be about the efforts of a company to send the first manned mission to Mars. The series will also explore humanity's attempts at colonizing the red planet. The show will tell the story not only of the astronauts, but their families on Earth as well.

"The First" is set to premiere on Hulu in 2018. It is not yet clear what part McElhone will be playing in the series, but reports are saying that she will be portraying the CEO of the company that is funding the Mars mission.

The actress is shooting the second season of "Designated Survivor," where she portrays the wife of President Tom Kirkman, who is played by actor Keifer Sutherland. She will be switching over to the production of the new series later this year, once her work on the White House drama has been completed.

"What I so admire about Natascha's work is the fearlessness and honesty she brings to every role," Willimon told Deadline. "She's a wonderfully talented adventurer of the spirit, and I'm thrilled to be embarking on this journey with her."

McElhone said that she is excited to work with Willimon and Penn. "it's a real privilege to be invited," she said.

McElhone has appeared in other television shows, including "Saints & Strangers" and "Californication." She has also appeared in films like "Ronin," "The Truman Show," "Solaris," and "Killing Me Softly."