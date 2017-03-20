'Descendants of the Sun' stars​ Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo dating in Bali?

Famous for their roles as Kang Moyeon and Yoo Sijin in the hit KBS' (or Korean Broadcasting System) South Korean television drama "Descendants of the Sun," Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki stirred the hearts of many, not just in Korea but also the whole world.

The two were undoubtedly the "OTP" or one true pairing of fans, having been captured by the special force team captain Sijin's charm and bravery and the compassionate doctor Moyeon's beauty and silliness in the acclaimed series. However, it seems like the two are not just an "OTP" onscreen. Recent reports of the two dating each other surfaced yet again, turning the netizens into a frenzy.

잘가 겨울 ❄️ A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:42am PDT The beautiful actress pictured in a snowy setting. Song Hye Kyo Official Instagram Account

The dating rumors started when Song Hye Kyo was spotted together with her co-actor Song Joong Ki in Bali, Indonesia. The two were in the same place at almost the same time, leaving fans back in Korea and the whole world to once again believe that they are dating.

According to a Naver report, Joong Ki stayed in Bali from June 7–13, while Hye Kyo was there from June 4–14. Even with the coincidence in their stay in Indonesia, UAA, Song Hye Kyo's agency was quick to deny that the two were dating or even together. The agency explained, "It is true she went to Bali but it was for a project meeting. We confirmed that she did not meet with Song Joong Ki."



On the other hand, Song Joong Ki's agency, Blossom Ent, talked to Allkpop and said the actor was only on a trip with his friends before promotions for his upcoming movie, adding, "He did not know of Song Hye Kyo's plans."

Rumors about the two dating are nothing new. Early last year, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki were in New York together. Back then, the agency denied the dating rumors saying, "Song Joong-ki is her good colleague with whom she's done a TV series together."