'Descendants of the Sun' news: Sung Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo to wed on Oct. 31
The romance was not only limited on the screen as famous leading South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye-kyo of the hit Korean drama series "Descendants of the Sun" announced that they will have their wedding on Oct. 31. Before the announcement, the couple repeatedly denied rumors that they were dating.
In an article published in Soompi, Blossom Entertainment and UAA confirmed the reports that the "Descendants of the Sun" stars will wed this October. "Since marriage is also between families — as well as between individuals — they had to be careful. ... The two had to be cautious (about their relationship) until it bore fruit in matrimony," Blossom Entertain and UAA said in a public statement.
Amidst the wedding announcement, rumors about Song Hye-kyo pregnant with Song Joong-Ki's baby also surfaced the internet. Strait Times reported that UAA denied such rumors, adding that Song Hye-kyo will take some of her time off for the wedding preparation.
After the announcement, Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-Ki are rumored to have their new address in the two-story luxurious house with basement, which Song Joong-Ki bought in Itaewon-dong, Seoul. The house reportedly costs 10 billion won ($8.9 million), has a total floor area of 371.7 square meters, and sits on land measuring 602 square meters.
Rumors of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-kyo dating had surfaced the internet after they were both seen together in New York City. However, the "Descendants of the Sun" stars denied such claims, saying that it was just a mere coincidence that people saw them together.
Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-kyo previously met in the Korean smash-hit TV series "Descendants of the Sun" where they were immediately crazed upon by fans and Korean drama enthusiasts. Song Joong-Ki played a heartthrob military captain, while Song Hye-kyo portrayed the role of a doctor and his love interest.
Before "Descendants of the Sun," Song Joong-ki became a household name in Korea after starring in 2010's "Sungkyunkwan Scandal." On the other hand, Song Hye-kyo is known for several shows, including her hit sitcom "Soongpoong Clinic" and the romantic drama "Full House."
