'Descendants 3' release date, cast news: Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens to star in next installment?
"Descendants 2" may get a sequel. Director Kenny Ortega opened up about a potential sequel to the musical fantasy television film, saying it would bring back Disney stars Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens and the Jonas Brothers.
While a potential sequel to "Descendants 2" depends on the fans' demand, Ortega, writers Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott and the Disney Channel believe there are more stories left to tell. He then opened up about who he would want to see in the next installment.
"I would like Miley to come back and I would like Vanessa to come back," Ortega, 67, said in a recent interview with People's Choice. "How about the Jonas Brothers could all come back and be our Lost Boys?"
Ortega, who also directed the popular "High School Musical" trilogy, admitted that he is a big fan of the artists who have left Disney and have gone on to have great careers — both those he has had a chance to work with and those that he has not.
There aren't any concrete plans for a third installment of "Descendants" as of yet, but Ortega hinted that fans could impact the development of a potential third film. Interestingly, the viewers are the one who informs and inspires them as to where the story would go next.
While waiting, fans can check out "Descendants 2" on the Disney Channel. The second installment, which premiered on Friday, July 21, picks up six months after the events of the 2015 film.
Ben (Mitchell Hope), who is now the King of Auradon, helps Mal (Dove Cameron), Carlos de Vil (Cameron Boyce), Jay (Booboo Stewart) and Evie (Sofia Carson) further adjust to life in the nation.
Things soon take a sudden turn when the pressure to be royally perfect becomes too much for Mal and she comes back to the Isle of the Lost. Hence, Carlos, Jay and Evie must help disguise Ben so they can return to the isle and find her.
