Derek Carr song announcement: Raiders QB not launching music career after all

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with the game ball after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Nov 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr, the highest-earning player in the National Football League (NFL), took to social media earlier this week to announce that he would test his mettle in the music industry. After people voiced their opinions about the matter, the athlete revealed that the announcement was only a joke.

The Oakland Raiders quarterback released a snippet of a video trailer announcing his debut single on Twitter. The video shows Carr in a well-lit backdrop with accompanying music beats to generate some hype. He even included a promotional website in his post.

The website features a full-body poster of Carr wearing a denim jacket while dramatically posing for the camera.

Carr's announcement received a mix of excitement, doubt and hate from fans. This is unsurprising, considering that the 26-year-old has his whole career of him in the NFL. Concerned Raiders fans probably doubted that he would be able to balance his football career and music — not to mention that not many NFL players have done this in the past.

However, Carr revealed on Aug. 16 that the tweet was an elaborate prank, and affirmed that he will not do anything of the sort.

The video is, in truth, part of a commercial for Central Valley, as announced by a writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Michael Ghelken, on his own Twitter account.

There will be in fact no music single to be released. The prank was so elaborate that a billboard in Fresno showed the exact pose that Carr made for the fictitious website.

Carr currently has a deal with the Raiders, securing him for six years with a $126 million-dollar contract, which he signed last June.

Some people were saddened by the fake news, but Raiders fans must be relieved to know that their quarterback has his head in the right place.