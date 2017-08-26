Demi Lovato new album 2017: 'Tell Me You Love Me' gets release date

Demi Lovato performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 10, 2016. Wikimedia Commons/Ralph Arvesen

Fans of Demi Lovato have more reasons to be happy these days. After months of teasing, the singer has finally revealed the name of her new album and its release date.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, Lovato announced that her sixth studio album titled "Tell Me You Love Me" is set to arrive on Friday, Sept. 29. It is also officially available for pre-order.

New Album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th. Pre-order tonight at Midnight ET!! #TellMeYouLoveMe pic.twitter.com/MWJwVGUJPj — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 23, 2017

While Lovato has yet to reveal the track list, the standard edition of "Tell Me You Love Me" will feature 12 songs, including its lead single "Sorry Not Sorry" produced by Oak Felder.

"'Sorry Not Sorry' is basically a song to the haters that is basically saying, 'You know what I'm good now and sorry I'm not sorry that you may not be loving where your life is at the moment,'" the 25-year-old singer and songwriter said in an interview with Amazon Music (via Just Jared). "A lot of people hear the song and they think it's about an ex-boyfriend or something like that but it's actually just a song about the haters."

"Tell Me You Love Me" marks Lovato's first album since the release of "Confident" in 2015. As fans will recall, the "Cool for the Summer" singer took some time off from music in October 2016. Ten months later, she began writing new material with Trevor Brown, William Zaire Simmons, Sean Douglas and Felder.

The Disney alum sure has a busy schedule ahead of her. On Saturday, Aug. 26, she will sing the National Anthem during the much-awaited Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Then, on Sunday, Aug. 27, Lovato will perform "Sorry Not Sorry" remotely from Las Vegas for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards. The annual award show will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.