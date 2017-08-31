Dell to release Max-Q version of Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptop

Dell is set to release a Max-Q version of the Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop. Dell official website

Gaming laptops usually don't come cheap. Some of the best devices today, like the Alienware 17 R4, Razer Blade, Acer Predator 15, and Asus ROG Zephyrus, are priced at $1000 to $2500, which is not exactly pocket-friendly. To address this problem, Dell has recently announced the upcoming release of a more affordable gaming laptop, the Max-Q version of the Inspiron 15 7000.

According to Dell, the unveiling of the refreshed version of the Inspiron 15 7000 would take place at the IFA 2017 in Berlin, along with the new Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitors and Inspiron Gaming Desktop. Attendees can visit the Dell booth at Stand 101 in Hall 16 from Sept. 1–6.

With a retail price starting at $999 in the US, consumers would get a 15-inch gaming laptop equipped with some of the best features out there for such devices. Like its predecessor, the original Inspiron Gaming Laptop, the overall design of the Max-Q version features slanted rear edges for a striking and unique design, as well as rounded sides and slanted front look.

The main differences of the Max-Q version from the original are the reduced battery capacity and the swapping of the original soft touch coating on the laptop. According to Tech Radar, the Max-Q version is now fitted with a simpler plastic veneer, and from a 74 watthours (Whr) battery capacity in the original, the Max-Q version now just comes in 56 WHrs.

Still, with specifications including the Nvidia GTX 1060 graphic levels and up to 16 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM), for $999, the Max-Q version of the Inspiron Gaming laptop shows to be a really good deal. Players will now be able to play more games at higher frame rates compared to its predecessor, which is only fitted with Nvidia GTX 1050, making it hard to play ultra-high quality games.

The Max-Q version of the Inspiron 15 7000 will hit the stores on Sept. 12. For full HD configurations, prices start at $999, while 4K models will cost $1,449. More information about this product can be found at the online press kit released by Dell.