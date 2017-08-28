'Death Note' reviews: Despite overcrowded plot, film gets marks for aesthetic appeal

Promotional image for "Death Note" on Netflix. Facebook/deathnote

Critics largely panned the new horror-drama "Death Note" for its overcrowded plot and unsatisfying ending but gave some praise for its aesthetic design and appeal.

The series currently has a 40 percent rating on RottenTomatoes which is a site that aggregates review scores from various entertainment outlets. Here is what some of the critics had to say.

Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com wrote, "The ending will have you switching off your Netflix app in disgust. If you don't die from boredom before you get there."

The reviews generally criticized that the overcrowded story led to an ending that was uneventful and anti-climactic.

In "Death Note," student Light Turner (Nat Wolff) stumbles upon a mystical notebook that has the power to kill any person whose name is written on it. Turner realizes how much power he has on his hands and then decides to become a vigilante to rid the streets of criminals and evildoers. However, he finds himself pursued by a detective called "L" (LaKeith Stanfield).

Even with the overcrowded plot, some still praised other aspects of the movie like its aesthetic appeal. Jeannette Catsoulis of the New York Times expressed, "Cramming several tons of plot into a one-pound screenplay, the three writers ... have little option but to condense. That said, Mr. Wingard's eye for a stylish image hasn't dimmed."

Director Adam Wingard is mostly known for his work in the horror-suspense genre, specifically, movies such as "V/H/S," "V/H/S 2," "You're Next" and "Blair Witch." He is also set to direct "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Black Girl Nerds' Jamie Broadnax did not approve of the outcome and reported, "The ending is one of those kinds of endings that try to be ambiguous but instead is so uneventful that we could care less how the story actually finishes."

Viewers can come to their own conclusions about "Death Note" as it is now available to stream on Netflix.