'Death Note' creators give their opinion on Netflix's live-action movie adaptation

As everyone anxiously awaits the arrival of "Death Note," manga creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata gave their honest opinion about Netflix's live-action movie adaptation.

During a special screening of "Death Note" at San Diego Comic-Con last week, producer Masi Oka opened up about his experience of showing the live-action movie adaptation to Ohba and Obata. He said the manga's original creators are satisfied with it.

"We had a private screening for them. And when they came out and said, 'Thank you,' and 'We love the film,' it really just brought a tear to my eye, because I'm an Otaku and a geek just like everyone," the 42-year-old actor and producer said, as cited by LRM. "I grew up on this, so having the senseis' be proud of our films makes me proud, and hopefully, in turn, will make the fans proud of the film as well."

In Netflix's live-action movie adaptation, a high school student, Light Turner (Nat Wolff), comes to possess a notebook called the Death Note. Much to his surprise, the notebook grants him the power to kill any individual by simply writing their names down on the pages.

With this, Light Turner decides to use the supernatural notebook to kill criminals and change the world. His classmate and love interest, Mia Sutton (Margaret Qualley), will eventually joins him in this mission.

However, things will soon take a turn when a highly intelligent and skilled detective, L (Keith Stanfield), attempts to track him down and end his reign of terror.

"Death Note" will also feature a demonic god of death, Ryuk (voiced by Willem Dafoe), who starts communicating with Light Turner when he gets the supernatural book and cautions him about its repercussions.

"Death Note," which also stars Paul Nakauchi and Shea Whigham, is scheduled for release on Aug. 25 on Netflix.