'Deadpool 2' release date, plot news: T.J. Miller says sequel will be funnier

"Deadpool" premiered last year and became the most successful R-Rated comic adaptation at the box office. This prompted producers to greenlight a sequel that may be even funnier and is expected to be released sometime next year.

In an interview with Screen Rant, T.J. Miller, who plays Weasel, expressed that "Deadpool 2" would have very different stakes and that tragic events would happen at the beginning. The rest of the film would deal with those events which would be interesting, according to the actor.

However, along with the dramatic tone of the film will also come the funny moments. Miller stated, "I was crying so hard laughing that I dropped an iPad in a public restaurant when I was reading the script."

Miller further said that he and Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, knew the tone and the stakes, and knew how to hit it perfectly. He expressed optimism that it would be funnier than the first movie.

Josh Brolin, who will play Cable, shared the same sentiment in an interview with Good Morning America. He expressed, "To me it's even funnier than the first one, to me. ... I read it and I laughed harder than I've laughed in a very long time."

When asked if his character will break the fourth wall and mention Thanos from the upcoming Marvel film "Avengers: Infinity War," Brolin said, "It's not that I don't break the fourth wall. There's a lot of stuff going on in [Deadpool 2] that's very surprising and that will be very satisfying when you see it."

"Deadpool" earned over $363 million domestically with a budget of $58 million. The U.S gross also made it the most successful film in the "X-Men" franchise.

Morena Baccarin who played Vanessa will be returning for the sequel.

"Deadpool 2" will arrive in theaters on June 1, 2018.