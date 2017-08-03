'Deadpool 2' release date, plot news: Cable is going to be epic, says Ryan Reynolds

As everyone patiently awaits the release of "Deadpool 2," actor Ryan Reynolds has shared what viewers can expect from Josh Brolin's fan-favorite character.

In the "Deadpool" sequel, Brolin takes on the role of Nathan Summers, better known as Cable. He is a time-traveling soldier who has the ability to peruse minds and project the thoughts of others. The character also possesses high-level telekinesis, allowing him to control matter with the energy of his thoughts.

"I think it's going to be very interesting," Reynolds, 40, told Fandango, when asked about his take on Cable. "I've spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal and it's going to be pretty fantastic. He's going to be epic. He's going to be an epic Cable."

Cable is just one of the new characters in "Deadpool 2." Zazie Beetz, who appeared as Noelle in Netflix's "Easy," has also been cast to play Neena Thurman, better known as Domino.

In the comics, Domino is actually the result of a top-secret government breeding program that aims to develop the perfect weapon. She was the only test subject to survive.

In terms of power, Domino has "the ability to subliminally and psionically initiate random telekinetic acts that affect probability in her favor by making improbable things occur within her line of sight." Hence, making her appear to have good luck while her opponents experience misfortune.

Aside from Cable and Domino, a group of superheroes called X-Force might also make their debut in "Deadpool 2." The upcoming sequel could potentially feature the likes of Hope Summers; ForgetMeNot; Doctor Nemesis; Elizabeth "Betsy" Braddock, also called Psylocke; and Sarah, better known as the Marrow.

"Deadpool 2" is scheduled to be released by 20th Century Fox on June 1, 2018.