'Deadpool 2' release date news, spoilers: Latest set photos confirm fan-favorite comic book battle

The upcoming 20th Century Fox feature film "Deadpool 2" is expected to stay faithful to its original source. Comic book readers might be able to recognize one particular scene in the sequel that follows a fan-favorite scene from a "Deadpool" issue.

According to Comic Book, a passerby named Jay Cavanah was able to capture the "Deadpool 2" filming as he went on a hike in Vancouver. The city is where most of the production has taken place this month.

Based on Cavanah's Instagram post, the particular scene being filmed is very similar to the sequence found in "Deadpool #9." The photo reveals a lot of wrecked cars, a ruined mansion, plus a blue school bus that pretty much confirms the iconic comic book scene.

In "Deadpool #9," Wade Wilson got himself in trouble with Sabretooth. Deadpool has no personal issues with Sabretooth but the two to start a very intense and bloody brawl after the former's foul mouth caused the latter to lose his patience.

The fan-favorite scene first shows Deadpool knocking Sabretooth off his motorcycle with a fiber wire that he himself has arranged. Sabretooth's mutant powers rendered the damage caused by Wilson insignificant but the latter gave him another fatal blow by slashing his forehead open.

Sabretooth was also able to deal severe injuries to Deadpool, like impaling him with a sword. The two were so busy fighting each other that everything surrounding them was devastated.

Interestingly, while the area turned into a huge battlefield, a group of kids inside a blue school bus had been watching them hit each other in amazement. Deadpool and Sabretooth then became conscious about their behavior. To lighten up the mood for the kids, Deadpool decided to sing a song filled with the character's classic humor.

As Sabretooth won't be joining "Deadpool 2," the question now is which character will fill in his shoes in the classic comic book scene. The decision is up to David Leitch, who has taken the directorial seat in the Ryan Reynolds starrer.

Aside from Reynolds reprising the role of Wilson/Deadpool, Josh Brolin has also joined the cast as Cable with Zazie Beetz taking on the role of Domino.

"Deadpool 2" will be out in the theaters on June 1, 2018.