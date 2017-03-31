'Deadpool 2' release date, cast news: Brad Pitt will not take the role of Cable, director confirms

The highly anticipated Marvel film "Deadpool 2" is currently in the works, but, apparently, the right actor who will take on the role of Cable still has not been found.

The first movie's post-credit scene revealed that Deapool's (Ryan Reynolds) telekinetic companion, Cable, will be part of the sequel, which hits theaters in 2018. Previous reports stated that Brad Pitt was one of the actors shortlisted to play the role, along with David Harbour, Russell Crowe, Michael Shannon, and many more.

However, "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch has confirmed that the multi-awarded actor is no longer in the running to play Cable. Speaking to ComicBook correspondent Brandon Davis at CinemaCon 2017, he revealed the reason why Pitt will not be starring in the highly anticipated sequel. "We had a great meeting with Brad, he was incredibly interested in the property," Leitch started. "Things didn't work out schedule-wise. He's a fan, and we love him, and I think he would've made an amazing Cable."

Although many fans would like to see him in the "Deadpool" sequel, Screen Rant thinks that Pitt's popularity as an actor could "detract attention" from Deadpool, the movie's lead star, and may even make it difficult for the viewers to see him as the character Cable, and not Brad Pitt himself.

Josh Horowitz of MTV News also got a chance to speak with Leitch recently at CinemaCon regarding "Nocturnal Animals" actor Michael Shannon being shortlisted to play Cable. "I'm a huge fan of Michael Shannon, and he's always been on a short list," he revealed. "The studio is doing the due diligence to go through the list, and we're going to find the right Cable. If it ends up Michael Shannon, I will be grateful. But there's a lot of great people out there too."

Leitch also revealed that Cable will wreak "havoc and fun" in the 2018 sequel.