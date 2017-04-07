'Deadpool 2' premiere, cast news, spoilers: Pierce Brosnan debunks Cable casting rumors; actress who will play Domino announced
Rumors of Pierce Brosnan portraying Cable in "Deadpool 2" have been debunked by the actor himself. Meanwhile, Domino has been cast, and she will be portrayed by Zazie Beetz of "Atlanta."
"Deadpool 2," which will be directed by "John Wick" spearhead David Leitch, is anticipated to hit theaters this coming 2018. Film productions will start in summer, meaning Cable has to be cast in just a few months.
Previously, there were several rumors suggesting that Brosnan will be the one to play Cable because of a viral photo wherein the actor was sandwiched between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. However, the actor appeared as a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and he disproved the rumors.
"Not true. Nothing's come my way yet. It's completely made up. We were sitting waiting for a plane, the three of us, and the guy said, 'Quick. Let's get a photograph. Jump in the middle.' Mr. Reynolds said, 'Let's do three wise monkeys,' put it out there, and it went viral," Brosnan revealed.
The real frontrunner in playing Cable is Michael Shannon, who is followed by David Harbour, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Negotiations aren't final yet, and one reason why Shannon might turn down the role of Cable is conflicting schedules.
Based on the comic series, Cable is the complete opposite of Deadpool. He is described as a leader and a diligent soldier, which is far from the non-conforming Merc with a Mouth.
While the casting for Cable is still on-going, the actress who will play Domino has been chosen, and she is none other than "Atlanta" star Zazie Beetz.
Reynolds announced the news on Twitter by posting a cartoon image of Beetz's face on Domino's body, along with the caption, "Zazie Beetz Effect." Instead of having physical mutations, Domino's powers come from the mind, and she is said to have the ability to create good luck and make things happen in her favor.
"Deadpool 2" is slated to premiere in 2018.
