'Deadpool 2' plot rumors: New set videos give sneak peek into Julian Dennison's character and Domino's action sequence

Zazie Beetz as Domino in a promotional image for "Deadpool 2" Twitter/VancityReynolds

The much-awaited sequel to "Deadpool" is in the midst of production. Several photos and videos taken from the set have added to the hype train surrounding the R-rated film of the X-Men franchise at 20th Century Fox. Some set videos that have circulated have given a sneak peek into the character that Julian Dennison will be playing and the action sequence for Zazie Beetz's Domino.

It was previously announced that Julian Dennison was going to be part of the "Deadpool" sequel. However, it remains a mystery as to what his character is or who he will be portraying from the comics. Fortunately, there may be an answer to that with the videos taken by people who were around the set during filming.

The scene apparently showed Josh Brolin's Cable and Domino following a heavily armored vehicle, with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool following the two other mutants behind on a red Vespa. The three mutants are supposedly out to free several captive mutants. Dennison's character is sporting a yellow jumpsuit at the scene as well. It remains to be seen if Dennison's character is an established mutant in the comics or not.

Speaking of Domino, another set video that was taken showed an intense action sequence for the character. It might be connected to the video that featured Dennison's character, but it does involve some destruction. The scene with Domino featured a futuristic military truck that ended up crashing into a bridge, which sent her flying into a giant blow-up panda. Dennison's character is seen surrounded by the debris from the crash and Deadpool is seated on top of the truck.

Previously, production of "Deadpool 2" was halted for a few days following the death of stuntwoman Joi Harris in a motorcycle accident while filming.

"Deadpool 2" will premiere on June 1, 2018.