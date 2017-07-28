'Deadpool 2' news, updates: Director's take on Cable's origin; Colossus has more involvement

"Deadpool 2" marks the live-action debut of one of the biggest mutants in the X-Men Universe — the time-travelling mercenary Cable, played by Josh Brolin. Director David Leitch explains his take on Cable's origin for the sequel.

Apart from being one of the biggest mutants in the X-Men universe, Cable's origin is quite complicated. He is the son of one of the founding X-Men Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, who is a clone of the then-deceased Jean Grey. He became infected with the techno-organic virus when Jean came back from the dead and was sent to the future to receive treatment. It gets quite complicated from there, as his origin involves a number of people from different timelines. As Deadpool himself would say, "The timelines are so confusing."

Leitch is very aware of the mutant's very confusing backstory. In an interview with Screen Rant for his newest movie, "Atomic Blonde," he shared that they have been very particular with what they are going to show in the sequel and leave out for a potential third movie. "You kind of have to be selective of like how you approach these characters because there's a canon of work that's so massive that you could never put it all on screen."

In addition to the three main mutants who are headlining "Deadpool 2," Stefan Kapicic, who plays the metallic Colossus, teased that the mutant will have a much bigger role to play in the second installment. During the festivities of the San Diego Comic-Con, Kapicic shared that his character did not have much screen time in the previous X-Men movies despite being one of the iconic characters.

He added that he is thankful that director Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular character Deadpool, decided to give the mutant a chance to shine, which will continue over time.

"Deadpool 2" will premiere on June 1, 2018.