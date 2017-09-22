'Deadbeat Heroes' set for release on Xbox One and PC on Oct. 10

"Deadbeat Heroes" will be coming to PC and Xbox One on Oct. 10 YouTube/SquareEnixCollective

"Deadbeat Heroes," an upcoming 3D fighter video game courtesy of publisher Square Enix Collective and developer Deadbeat Productions, is already set for an official release date this year, going live on PC and Xbox One platforms.

"Deadbeat Heroes is a Movement based 3D brawler where you (and a friend) dodge bullets, steal super powers and crack wise," read the game's official description.

"You play as the new wave of 'Deadbeat Heroes'. Not born with their own powers, they are armed with a prototype super gauntlet - which has the ability to 'borrow' the powers of others. You will (both) vie to win the hearts of the public with your amazing derring do, while not getting shot, sliced, lasered, exploded, vaporized, eaten..." continued the post.

The game is the first brainchild of Deadbeat Productions, a UK-based studio lead by former Lionhead & Rockstar developers Adam Langridge and Imkan Hayati. The game is set in 1970s London, and according to Hayati, the game is heavily influenced by 60s/70s comics and arcade-style brawler games.

Players are poised to overcome over 40 levels in the game, each populated with different kinds of enemies who can be defeated using movement-based attacks. There will be five "Deadbeat Heroes," each having their own personality and attack types.

The heroes go by the names of "Captain Justice," a World War Two hero and veteran; "Felix Movewright," a tax accountant who delved into the world of vigilantes after saving a beggar from a thief; "Felicity Swift," a privileged girl who went from fighting the bullies in her school to real-world crime-fighting; "Betty Ritz," a former musician who vows to end the reign of street troublemakers after being victimized herself; and "Max Dan," a martial artist born in the Presceli mountains.

Catch the release of "Deadbeat Heroes" on Oct. 10 for a retail price of $14.99 in the U.S. Watch the announcement trailer here.