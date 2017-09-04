'Dead Rising 4' news: Available on PlayStation 4 by December this year

A promotional poster for the Capcom video game 'Dead Rising 4.' Facebook/DeadRising

Video game developers Capcom are seeing to it that "Dead Rising 4" will be accessed by fans and players for the PlayStation 4. This must be exciting news for fans who can't get enough of killing zombies in creative and absurd ways.

"Dead Rising 4" was previously an Xbox exclusive game, and was initially released by Capcom on December of 2016. According to Polygon, the PS4 iteration of the zombie slaying game will include all of the released downloadable content (DLC) from the Xbox, and a new game mode named Capcom Heroes. The DLC's are "Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack," "Frank Rising," and "Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf."

Capcom Heroes, the new game mode, will allow players to customize Frank's look to that of other Capcom characters, with corresponding outfits, abilities, and weapons. Megaman is just one of the popular Capcom characters that players will be able to dress Frank up with, complete with the hand laser blaster. Apart from these, the game will have additional exclusive bonus content for PS4 owners.

The title for the PS4 release will be "Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package." Probably one of the reasons why Capcom decided to port the game from Xbox One to Windows and then to the PS4 is to maximize their profits — especially since the game didn't really try to win game of the year. The reviews of the game have been mixed, with IGN stating that it is the best version so far, and some saying otherwise. This leaves the question, will the game sell at full price?

However, IGN still gave the game a decent rating of 8.1 out of 10 for the Xbox One version, and fans are probably hoping for a more fleshed out and less buggy version of the game for the PS4 release. "Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package" will be priced at $49.99, and will be available on Dec. 5 later this year.