'Dead by Daylight' DLC release date news: Halloween Chapter coming to PS4, Xbox One in August

"Dead by Deadlight" will be making its Halloween downloadable content (DLC) available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One next month.

The Halloween Chapter premiered in October last year for PC and cost $6.99. It is based on the horror film series that featured killer Michael Myers as he stalked and butchered his victims in Haddonfield, Illinois.

The Halloween DLC itself will highlight characters Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. It will allow players to choose either the Killer (Myers) or the Survivor (Strode).

Since Myers has an inherent killing Obsession, he gradually tags his prey as the objects or targets of his Obsession. His power is named the "Evil Within."

The Killer has three perks tied into the Obsession mechanic which can be taken advantage of by players. They are "Save the Best for Last," "Dying Light," and "Play with your Food."

With "Save the Best for Last," the cooldown of missed and successful attacks are decreased just as long as the Obsession stays alive. Meanwhile, in "Dying Light," the Obsession's speed for healing and rescuing is increased. However, once killed, a penalty is incurred by other survivors in terms of repairing, healing and sabotage.

Then, with "Play with your Food," the more the Killer lets his Obsession escape, his movement and speed increases.

If players choose to be the Survivor, she comes with three perks too. They are "Last Survivor," "Decisive Strike," and "Object of Obsession."

For "Last Survivor," as other survivors die, Strode's chances of survival increases. The Killer's aura-reading ability is also disrupted. With "Decisive Strike," Strode can take a stab at the Killer as a final way of escaping his grasp. Lastly, with "Object of Obsession," if the Killer has tagged the Survivor as an Obsession, she will be able to see the Killer's aura.

"Dead by Daylight" is available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Halloween Chapter will come to consoles in August.