'Daytime Divas' season 2 still unconfirmed; showrunners hope for renewal to complete cliffhanger in season 1

Even though the first season ended with a huge cliffhanger, the television comedy-drama series "Daytime Divas" has not been confirmed for a second season. The producers of are still hoping that VH1 will renew the show so they could reveal to fans what happens next.

Producers Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini spoke with TV Line about the recently finished season one and their hopes for the second season. Asked about the cliffhanger ending of the first season, Chessler responded, "We wanted to end on a big cliffhanger! It's a fun, soapy show, and we're obviously hoping there will be another season. Otherwise, we're stuck on the cliff!"

VH1 has not made any official announcements about the show, and the showrunners said the future of the show is still being discussed. "There are big fans of the show," said Alberghini. "So we'll just hope for the best."

The show revolves around the feisty female personalities who co-host "The Lunch Hour," which is an in demand fictional daytime show. It stars Vanessa Williams as Maxine Robinson, the creator and lead host of the show. It also features Chloe Bridges as Kibby Ainsley, Camille Guaty as Nina Sandoval, Fiona Gubelmann as Heather Flynn-Kellogg, with all three being co-hosts of the show, and McKinley Freeman as Shawn Robinson, Maxine's son and producer of the made-up show.

The members of the cast are also hoping for a second season. "I have had so much fun working on this project so I hope we come back for a season 2," said Guaty in an interview with Huffington Post.

While watching the finale of Season 1, Williams went to Twitter to get the support of their fans, "Who wants a season 2 of @DaytimeDivas ? Tell @VH1 !"

Gubelmann did the same, tweeting, "Yes!! Let's trend #DaytimeDivas and get a season 2!!"