'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Will's return triggers Sami to come back; spring party brings in another DiMera?

Lucas confides in Will in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

It seems that Will's (Chandler Massey) return will set a chain reaction of events that will lead to the returns of other characters in Salem. Spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" reveal that Will's resurfacing is a setup for the return of another character and possibly even a shift in the storylines.

Spoilers indicate that Will's "resurrection" will certainly reach his mother Sami (Alison Sweeney). Sami was just as devastated as Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) when Will was murdered at the hands of Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), but if Lucas' hallucination of Will meant anything for the fans, it certainly hints that he will appear in the flesh soon enough. Once Sami gets word that Will actually survived what happened to him, this will prompt her to come back to Salem.

Naturally, she will be a little nervous about discovering what really happened and where Will has been the entire time. When Sami sees Will, an emotional reunion will take place. However, as Will's reappearance is going to take place, this will inevitably shake things up with Sonny (Freddie Smith). Sonny has been pretty torn between him and Paul (Christopher Sean), and a love triangle will be happening in the coming episodes in the midst of some warm moments with the family.

As for Sami, another storyline may be in the works for her as they might be recasting EJ for the character's return. If it will not happen, a search for EJ might prompt Sami to leave Salem again, but before she does that she will definitely cross paths with some old enemies like Nicole (Arianne Zucker) as well as the DiMera family.

For the DiMeras, the family will be front and center in an upcoming storyline as well. Spoilers reveal that in the midst of a spring masquerade party happening in Salem, it might pave the way for another DiMera to reveal themselves. Who could it be?

Everyone knows that Eileen Davidson will be coming back to Salem in November, so that rules out both Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks. It could also be EJ, but it would make more sense for him to come back around the same time as Sami does. Obviously, Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) is out of the question as well.

There is a chance that it could be a long-lost DiMera relative. Looking back at previous episodes, Susan referred to EJ as her firstborn. As far as everyone knows, she has only one child, so why would she refer to him as her firstborn if he was the only one?

Seeing as the DiMera family is slowly being outnumbered by the Hortons and the Kiriakises, the show's head writer Ron Carlivati seems to be placing the spotlight on them in the coming weeks and months. It will not be long before viewers see one or two members from the family fight for control over the town.

Among the remaining DiMeras in Salem, none appear to be as scheming as Stefano. Andre (Thaao Penghlis) seems to have turned over a new leaf, Chad (Billy Flynn) is way too good to do something like that, and Thomas is simply too young to be as evil as his grandfather. Having a long-lost DiMera relative come out of the woodwork will certainly shake things up, especially if they are like Stefano.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.