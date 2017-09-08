'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Will returns, family in for a shock; Rafe, Hope face relationship problems

Rafe has some words for Eli on "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

Spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" tease that a few couples will face some relationship issues down the road in the coming weeks. Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) for one, are about to get into a rough patch with each other not just in romance, but even in work. Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean) are in for a shocker too.

Things are a little more relaxed at Salem PD now that they have arrested Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears), but it does leave his position vacant. Spoilers revealed that Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds) thinks that there are two people that could step up for that job, and this leaves Rafe and Hope competing with each other to see who is more capable than the other. This is bound to create more tension for the couple as they both try and get ahead in their careers.

Of course, that is not the only thing that is causing some tension between the two of them. It has been a while since they got engaged, but they still have not picked a wedding date. Even though Hope said yes to his proposal, Rafe still could not help but worry. Next week, he will open up to Hope and wonder why they have not started planning for their wedding. Hope might mention that she is not entirely ready yet, or that she wants to take things easy with him and focus on her career as well.

Fans know that Hope has been through quite a lot. From the death of her husband to her prison stint to her getting exonerated, and being reinstated back into the force. Hope thought she could never work for the Salem PD anymore, so this is a big deal for her and she does not want to disturb the waters just yet. Rafe may have to trust that she loves him and wants to marry him, but he will definitely still worry about whether or not Hope wants them to have a future together.

Meanwhile, spoilers revealed that the shocker that Sonny and Paul will face is the return of Sonny's presumed dead husband, Will (Chandler Massey). Will is not going to appear to the two of them just yet, but he will appear to his dad Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) next week. Lucas has been on a meltdown ever since "Adrienne" (Judi Evans) broke up with him, and finding Anjelica's (Morgan Fairchild) dead body next to him in bed.

Gabi (Camila Banus) will also postpone visits from Lucas, after seeing him in his drunken state. She does not want Arianna to be around him while he is like this. Lucas will also rip into Sonny and Paul as they plan for their wedding, saying that this is an insult to Will. He will also fire at Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) for supporting their marriage.

He will eventually make his way into the church on the said day, and that is where he sees Will standing at the doorway. Whether or not it was part of Lucas' drunken vision remains to be seen, but Will may tell his father to stop drinking and focus on family and friends who love him. This might help Lucas get back on the straight path and down the road to reconnecting with his son, but the same might not be said for Sonny when he finds out that he is actually alive.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.