'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Sudden character deaths; Deimos' real killer emerges and Kyler Pettis exits show

Tough times are ahead for some Salem citizens in the upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers suggest that a sudden death will shake things up for some characters and the real killer in the ongoing murder mystery comes forward.

This week, spoilers reveal that Abe (James Reynolds) will continue to plead for his innocence. He was previously arrested for supposedly being Dario's (Jordi Villasuso) silent partner in the counterfeiting scheme, shocking a lot of residents including Theo (Kyler Pettis). Theo will be a little suspicious, but he'll confront Abe while he tries to figure everything out.

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) will be just as shocked to hear that Abe is in jail, but she knows that Abe would not be arrested if they did not have any proof. She will ask to hear Abe's side of the story and hope that the truth comes out. Fortunately, it is likely that Abe may not be responsible. Some theories suggest that Raines (James Spears) is actually Dario's partner given his actions towards Lani (Sal Stowers) lately.

A sudden character death is also going to happen sometime this week. As to whose death it is going to be, it will likely be Anjelica's (Morgan Fairchild), which will shake up the whole plan involving Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie (Judi Evans).

Spoilers also reveal that the person who really killed Deimos (Vincent Irizzarry) will come forward. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) thinks she did it, given what she remembered that night while high on Halo. It will most likely be someone else, as Nicole is set for a happy reunion with her daughter Holly down the line.

Apart from character deaths, there are also some exits that will happen behind the scenes. Kyler Pettis will be leaving the role of Theo, while at the same time a new actress will be stepping in as Ciara, who was then played by Vivian Jovanni.

The leaked video which hinted his exit shows him having a heartfelt conversation with Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan). It seems that Theo will suffer a serious injury down the road, which explains the scenes of their conversation while he lays in a hospital bed. When Claire leaves, Ciara will come in, played by Victoria Konefai. Many suspected that Ciara and Theo will get together once she returns, however, it seems like it is not the case.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.