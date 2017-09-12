'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Nicole makes a confession; Ben returns with a vengeance

Andre's press conference goes downhill in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

One is struggling with a secret, the other is out for blood. Spoilers for upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives" reveal that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will make a confession to Abe (James Reynolds). It is likely that this is about that night where everyone was high on Halo.

Everyone knows that despite finally getting her daughter Holly back, Nicole continues to struggle with the guilt of knowing that she is Deimos' killer. There is also the love triangle that has formed with Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eric (Greg Vaughan). Nicole will make a confession to Abe in the next few weeks, and while it is not clear what it is exactly, it will definitely be related to the murder.

Will Abe turn her in? Or will he keep quiet on this matter? Deimos is not exactly the most likeable person in Salem, and for the most part, some even think that whoever killed Deimos did everyone a favor.

Meanwhile, in the midst of storylines heating up, there are also more surprising characters returning. Spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" hint that Will's (Chandler Massey) return coincides with the return of another crazy character. Robert Scott Wilson is back as Ben, and Ben may have a bone to pick with some Salem residents.

The show reshot his scenes with Massey's Will since Guy Wilson was playing Will at the time. Fans can expect to see new flashbacks occur, and this time, the one who really murdered Will is going to be shown. Ben might be sticking around for 11 episodes, so this means he will not only appear in those flashbacks.

As everyone who has watched the latest episode knows, there was a hand that took some keys in the sanitarium. The hand could either belong to Will or Ben. If it is Will, then it might suggest that he has been in the sanitarium for a while. He might even have received electroshock therapy, which might lead him to lose some memories and his inability to contact anyone.

On the other hand, there is also the possibility that the hand could be Ben's. He was institutionalized after Abigail (Marci Miller) set him on fire. Ben could be the unexpected guest that could put a halt to the double wedding. Will could be that guest as well. Either way, Sonny (Freddie Smith), Paul (Christopher Sean), Chad (Billy Flynn), or Abigail will all be shocked, and so will the guests.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays, 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.