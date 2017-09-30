'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Nicole finds out the truth, looks for Eric, abandons Brady; Sheila sabotages Eli, Gabi?

Kayla and Hope are not doing so well in their respective relationships in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

Knowing the painful truth is better than listening to a sugarcoated lie when it comes to love. Spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" indicate that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) will tell Nicole (Arianne Zucker) about Eric's (Greg Vaughan) feelings for her.

Chloe found out that Eric still has feelings for Nicole. She advised him to at least come forward. Being Nicole's friend, Chloe believes that she deserves to know the truth. Of course, this may or may not be great for Nicole, as she also realized that she had feelings for him as well. However, she is in a relationship with Brady (Eric Martsolf) now, so that is a big problem.

Nicole does not want to break Brady's heart, especially when he has been emotionally fragile lately. Whatever else Chloe may tell her, should change things significantly though. However, that is not the only thing Nicole will find out. She will discover what Brady has been doing behind her back.

She will learn that Brady threatened Eric to fire her from the Horton Center, which resulted in his decision to leave town instead of doing the deed. Nicole will find it difficult to process what Brady did, but of course she will be angry and hurt by his attempt to control her. Brady wanted to deprive Nicole from a job that she clearly loved, so naturally, she will call him out, but not before she finds Eric first.

Nicole may go to Marlena (Deidre Hall) to ask where he is as she knows where Eric is living at the moment. Chloe's admission will most likely make Nicole want to share how she feels about him as well. It is likely that Nicole and Eric will admit their feelings to each other, and fans can look forward to some moments between the two.

Unfortunately, Nicole will be leaving Salem soon, which also means they are not going to be a couple for long – if they get to be a couple for a short while, that is. Whether or not there would be a reunion for Eric and Nicole remains to be seen, but fans should not expect them to be together for the long haul.

Brady will be greatly affected with this loss as well. He will end up on the drinking wagon again to cope with the heartbreak he is going through. If he keeps this up, he could be going down a destructive path and he could need help to get through this.

Meanwhile, another love triangle is headed for some trouble. "Days of Our Lives" spoilers reveal that Eli (Lamon Archey) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are definitely heading down the romantic route. Gabi has been struggling with heartbreak, especially as Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) are going to tie the knot once again.

Even though Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) return will put a damper on the ceremony, the two will still manage to get married.

Luckily for Gabi, Eli will be there for her to help her through this time. Eli is an understanding guy, he knows how complicated love is and he is giving Gabi a chance to heal and move forward with her life. Of course, that does not mean Eli does not want to make any progress. He does, and probably to his surprise, it will come sooner than he thinks.

Even though she still has feelings for Chad, Gabi will start to believe that something just feels right with Eli and that there is a spark between them. Unfortunately, Gabi and Eli's potential romance may hit a snag. Everyone knows that Eli and Sheila (T-Boz Watkins) go way back, and upon crossing paths with each other again recently, Eli was visibly upset. Sheila then said that she served her time in Statesville and also brought up Eli's FBI job.

It poses a question as to why there was some tension between the two. Eli may have been working undercover to take Sheila and her criminal friends down. Maybe he even started up a romance with her to keep up the whole ruse. Nevertheless, Sheila obviously has a grudge against him, and she may decide to sabotage his opportunity at starting things up with Gabi again.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.