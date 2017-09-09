'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Marlena vs. Hattie, confrontation exposes revenge scheme; a new love triangle in the works?

Andre's press conference goes wrong in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

'Tis the season for revealing evil schemes in Salem. Spoilers for upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives" revealed that a confrontation is coming that will expose the truth. Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) will face off, and their encounter will expose the whole plot.

As fans can recall, Hattie has been posing as Marlena for a while now, in an attempt to get a chance to be with Roman (Josh Taylor). When that backfired, she resorted to her other plan; to get revenge on Andre (Thaao Penghlis). She sent the real Marlena to the sanitarium, and when John (Drake Hogestyn) went after her, he found out who she really was and she had him committed there as well. Spoilers indicated that John and Marlena will prepare for the dreaded electroshock therapy session.

Memory loss is a side-effect of the treatment, and Marlena will fear that she will not remember their love story. John will assure her that it is going to be alright, and as he said, it will. They will get out of there just before the treatment starts. Naturally, their first agenda is to get to Hattie, apart from straightening out the mess that she caused. She will demand a meeting and it might be inside the interrogation room of the Salem Police Department.

Obviously, Hattie will be reluctant to give the details, but Marlena will get through to her. Hattie will defend her trying to get a chance with Roman, but that will be met by a stern lecture and more questions. Hattie will end up slipping a little about an accomplice, but she will cut that off. She is not sure if she wants to take Bonnie (Judi Evans) down with her, but it seems like she will not tell.

Elsewhere, a new love triangle seems to be in the works, and spoilers revealed that Eli (Lamon Archey) may be at the center of it all. Gabi (Camila Banus) is grateful to him for saving her life. She nearly died during that standoff with Raines (Aaron D. Spears). However, despite successfully accomplishing his mission, he gets fired from his job.

This will leave Eli wondering what to do next. Fortunately, it also means he can stick around in Salem and possibly find some love on the way. He previously broke things off with Gabi because she had feelings for Chad (Billy Flynn), and now that she is trying to move on, there is a chance that she and Eli will reconnect.

Unfortunately, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will see the two of them together, and she will waste no time in warning him to stay away from her. Eli, on the other hand, really likes Gabi, so he might tell Julie to accept it as they pick up on their bond in the coming weeks.

Apart from Gabi, there is another option for Eli as well. Lani (Sal Stowers) is JJ's (Casey Moss) girlfriend at the moment, but trouble is ahead for this couple. This might push Lani into Eli's orbit even more than before. The two of them have had their moments together. While they were drugged on Halo, Eli and Lani kissed while JJ and Gabi danced together. Could this be a setup for a JJ and Gabi reunion? Will this bring Eli and Lani together? Will Lani stay with JJ and will Gabi stay with Eli? It remains to be seen.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays, 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.