'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Lucas collapses in shock; Sonny torn between Will and Paul

Drunken hallucinations can sometimes offer guidance. This is especially true in Lucas' (Bryan Dattilo) case in an upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers hint that while he tries to seek momentary refuge in the church, he will see a familiar face.

Lucas has been in a dark place lately. Bonnie (Judi Evans), while posing as Adrienne, broke things off with him and it was a crushing blow. The breakup sent him back to his old ways of hitting the bottle, and it does not seem like he is going to stop anytime soon. After having a few drinks, he will drunkenly go inside the church. That is where he will see a glowing vision of his son Will (Chandler Massey). He will open his arms and give his dad a hug. He will even offer some guidance, but Lucas will still not feel better.

Lucas will start talking about everything he went through since Will's death. Being with Adrienne helped him cope, but now that things are over, he feels like he has lost another loved one. Lucas will become unable to cope with the pain from the loss he has experienced. Unfortunately, the hallucination of Will will make it harder for Lucas to say goodbye. As the vision fades, Lucas will collapse, having passed out from his drunkenness.

Elsewhere, spoilers indicate that Will's return will definitely stir some chaos in Salem, especially for Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean). It is only a matter of time before Sonny finds out. Even though he is so in love with Paul, seeing Will will cause some hesitation and confusion in Sonny. He will confide in Chad (Billy Flynn) about his situation. Sonny knows that he understands, and he knows that Chad can be impartial in a situation like this.

With Sonny having doubts, the nuptials may have to be put on hold so he can figure out what he really wants. Although everyone loves Will and Sonny together, so much time has passed since his presumed death, and so things have changed. Sonny will ultimately make a decision, and one of them will end up with a broken heart.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.