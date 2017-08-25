'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Lani is pregnant, who's the father? Anjelica dies and Gabi receives crushing news

In upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives," a big storyline is coming up for several characters in Salem. Spoilers revealed that one character will face a grim and abrupt fate, while heartbreak is in store for another.

It looks like Lani (Sal Stowers) will be dealing with some pregnancy drama as spoilers revealed that she will be expecting a child sometime soon. So, viewers are in for some drama concerning the baby's biological father. It stems from a leaked video showing Theo (Kyler Pettis) finding out that he is going to be an uncle.

As of now, there are two guys in the equation. JJ (Casey Moss) is Lani's current boyfriend, however, there were instances in previous episodes and in the current ones that linked her to Eli (Lamon Archey). Either one of them could be the father, but it remains to be seen who it will actually be. Many are rooting for Eli and Lani to get together, due to their chemistry. While Eli and Lani getting together is a possibility, JJ may be coming back to Gabi's (Camila Banus) orbit, which can be a setup for a reunion.

Speaking of Gabi, spoilers for tomorrow's episode revealed that she is going to get some heartbreaking news. She will find out that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) are not only back together, but they are also getting married again. Naturally, she saw this coming. While Abigail was in the hospital trying to heal from her accident, she could not ignore Chad and Abigail's connection and decided to end things with him.

Nevertheless, Gabi never saw a wedding coming so soon. Even though Chad feels guilty, that is the way it is, and she will have to find a way to get over it. Chad and Abigail are now truly back together and they are not getting separated anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild) may face a sudden death tomorrow. Spoilers suggested that she will fly off the handle when she finds out Bonnie (Judi Evans) slept with a drunken Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). The two of them will engage in a heated confrontation, and the drama Hattie (Deidre Hall) is facing is not going to help.

When the confrontation gets physical, Anjelica will have chest pains and drop to the floor, no longer breathing. Bonnie and Hattie will freak out at their mastermind's sudden death, leaving them to find their own way to fix this mess.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.