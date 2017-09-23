'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: JJ accidentally shoots Theo; Nicole leaves Salem alone

Hope considers becoming the new police commissioner in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

Things in Salem can get more complicated by the day, and it especially applies to JJ (Casey Moss). Spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" reveal that JJ will be responsible for the injury that Theo (Kyler Pettis) will suffer in an upcoming episode.

It appears as a surprise, given that JJ would never deliberately harm an innocent person, especially Theo. This incident will plague him with so much emotion, guilt being the most evident of them all. It is uncertain how JJ and Theo would end up in this kind of situation but it does not make it less horrible. The events that led up to this will certainly shake up Salem all the more.

JJ will be tormented by his guilt for hurting Theo and in the process, spoilers indicate that someone will be paying him a visit. Matthew Ashford, who plays the Deveraux patriarch Jack, will be returning to the show.

Everyone knows that even though Jack is actually among the departed, he has appeared to someone before. Most of the time, he appeared to Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) back when she was struggling with her addiction. With that in mind, it only makes sense for Jack to appear to JJ too, while he goes through this difficult time.

The event that resulted into JJ accidentally shooting Theo will cause a divided opinion among the town's residents. Naturally, they will have someone to blame and the situation only gets worse when Theo ends up paralyzed. JJ might never forgive himself for doing such a thing.

Jack will give his son some guidance, but he will not be able to do anything when it comes to everyone else. Once JJ comes to terms with his actions, he will have no choice but to take the consequences. This incident might have Abe (James Reynolds) ripping into him in this one and it will certainly shock everyone seeing as Abe is known to be a fair and level-headed person.

Elsewhere in Salem, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will make a choice. Spoilers hint that the love triangle between her, Brady (Eric Martsolf), and Eric (Greg Vaughan) has escalated. When Brady found out that Eric still had feelings for Nicole, it drove him to demand to fire her from her job at the Horton Center.

Despite Nicole being committed to Brady, she has found herself having feelings for Eric as well. She is torn between the two of them and she knows she cannot have both men, most especially when the men happen to be brothers. It has been hinted that Nicole will most likely be leaving Salem with her daughter Holly alone in the latter part of November.

Nicole not choosing either one of them and choosing to leave makes sense. She might realize that she cannot come between two brothers. She will not want to make some more trouble which could lead to her decision.

When she previously opened up to Abe, he offered some wise words for her. He felt that Nicole was only with Brady out of gratitude, as he really has done a lot for her and for Holly. It might not have been the best choice for Nicole to work so closely with Eric either.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.