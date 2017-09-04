'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Hattie puts John and Marlena under electroshock therapy; Eli fired from bureau; Raines gets caught

Brady and Nicole wait for the judge's verdict on "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

The danger is constant for several Salem citizens in upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives" as spoilers suggested that Hattie (Deidre Hall) will put John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) under electroshock therapy while Eli (Lamon Archey) faces dismissal from the FBI.

It seems that Hattie will continue posing as "Marlena" around Salem, and using her influence as a psychiatrist to send people she does not like to the sanitarium. Spoilers revealed that John and Marlena will try to escape, but they will fail. Hattie might get word of their attempt and this will get her to think of another way to incapacitate them. Straitjackets, padded rooms, and sedatives do not seem to do the trick.

Hattie will give the staff at the sanitarium some new instructions. She will have John and Marlena placed under electroshock therapy. The two will naturally panic, and Marlena will try to beg them out of it. Hattie will send Andre (Thaao Penghlis) down there as well after a press conference goes wrong.

However, it will not be long before Hattie gets found out. Several others are already confused by "Marlena's" strange behavior. Paul (Christopher Sean), Hope (Kristian Alfonso), and even Brady (Eric Martsolf) are starting to sense that she is not who they think she is.

Meanwhile, things are not going to look as good as it might be for Eli in the next two weeks. Spoilers suggested that after coming to rescue Gabi (Camila Banus), along with Hope, and Rafe (Galen Gering), Raines (Aaron D. Spears) will be taken down. Raines has been trying to pull off some shady activities for a while and this time he is not going to get away with it.

However following Raines' arrest, Eli will learn that he is fired from the bureau. Apparently, the danger Gabi had to face cost him his job. Eli will think about what he will do next now that he is out of the bureau. Will he join the Salem PD instead? It remains to be seen.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.