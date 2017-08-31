'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Eve returns to Salem, Bonnie seeks revenge on Maggie

Bonnie poses as Adrienne and breaks up with Lucas in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

It seems that some characters and relationships will be shaken with the many character returns that will be happening in the coming months. Kassie DePaiva is back as Eve Donovan, and Eve will be coming back to Salem with a big secret in tow. Does this secret have anything to do with her sister Theresa (Jen Lilley)?

Spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" revealed that Eve is coming back to Salem, and her return might also mean the return of another familiar face. It has been a while since Eve was in Salem, and she was last seen mourning the death of her daughter Paige (True O'Brien). A few months ago, it was teased that another character's return has not yet been announced.

With the number of departures going on as of late, it would be a good time for someone to come back, and fans hoped it would be of Theresa. This is since Jen Lilley is open to coming back and reprising her role. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is another character that will be saying goodbye for the meantime, and this means heartbreak for Brady (Eric Martsolf). Should Theresa reappear again, she is going to have a lot of explaining to do to Brady.

Eve is just one of the several characters that have been confirmed to return. Will (Chandler Massey), Sami (Alison Sweeney), and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will also be coming back, and all four are expected to show up in Salem around the same time.

Meanwhile, more "Days of Our Lives" spoilers revealed that Bonnie (Judi Evans) is ready to seek revenge on Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). Anjelica's (Morgan Fairchild) sudden death left both Bonnie and Hattie (Deidre Hall) to tend to their respective revenge plots. The two of them are free women while the real Adrienne (Judi Evans) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are locked up in both Statesville and the sanatorium.

Even though Bonnie is attracted to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), she will continue to her original plan: to get revenge on Old Red – and being with Justin (Wally Kurth) is a surefire way to do it. Justin thinks they can really be together now, whereas Bonnie obviously has other plans. She will be focused on her plan and give Maggie a little attitude.

Maggie might take it easy on "Adrienne" since her battle with cancer, but she is bound to snap and spoilers teased that a heated confrontation is ahead for these two. To make things worse, Bonnie will start flirting with Victor (John Aniston). But this could prove risky. Justin is already starting to get suspicious about her actions, and in time, Maggie and Victor will too. They could see that she is not the real Adrienne if she is not careful.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.