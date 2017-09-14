'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Eileen Davidson not playing Kristen DiMera? Sheila gives Adrienne bad news

Nicole makes a sacrifice for Brady in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

Doppelgangers are certainly present in the current storylines of "Days of Our Lives," and another similar storyline might just take effect in the coming months. Everyone knows that Eileen Davidson is returning to "Days of Our Lives" in November, but as for her role in the show, it remains to be a mystery.

Davidson's return proves to be highly anticipated. She was known for portraying Kristen DiMera as well as Susan Banks. It is likely that she would play one or the other when she comes back, but a theory is going around that she may be playing a new character entirely. Ron Carlivati, the show's head writer is known for storylines involving twins or doppelgangers, and he has already started that one out with the current storylines involving Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Adrienne (Judi Evans).

Knowing this, it might be expected that he will do the same for Davidson's mystery character. She could be someone who has a striking resemblance to the supposedly dead DiMera. Although Kristen was already villainous to begin with, a doppelganger of hers might even come off as worse – with a whole other motive. Should she have ties to the DiMera family, she could try and come after their fortune.

Whatever the case, spoilers reveal that the DiMeras will continue to be the "It" family of Salem. This means that more antagonists may have to come into the picture. Neither Chad (Billy Flynn) nor Andre (Thaao Penghlis) are becoming evil any time soon, most especially Andre despite being rather unpredictable. Chad, on the other hand, is too good to turn to the dark side.

Elsewhere, spoilers for tomorrow's episode of "Days of Our Lives" indicate that things are not looking so good for Adrienne. Sheila (T-boz Watkins) will head back to Statesville to talk to Adrienne. She will be the bearer of bad news as she tells her about the sudden change in plans.

Sheila was originally supposed to give the card to Justin (Wally Kurth). However, that was intercepted by Bonnie (Judi Evans) when the two of them talked at the Kiriakis mansion. Adrienne will maintain that Justin could give her a lot more money for what she has to do, and wonder why Sheila does not want to help her. Sheila will explain that she will give Bonnie a chance to come up with the money. She still has leverage on Bonnie anyway.

Although Hattie (Deidre Hall) has already been caught, it is only a matter of time before Bonnie gets exposed as well.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.