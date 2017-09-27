'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Drama in the workplace; Brady vs. Sonny for Titan CEO; Hope becomes police commissioner

Paul and Sonny talk about Will in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

It looks like some corporate drama is about to stir in the midst of all the relationship problems occurring in Salem. Spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" in the coming episodes indicate that Brady (Eric Martsolf) will face off against Sonny (Freddie Smith) over who should be in control at Titan.

As everyone knows, Sonny wanted the CEO position at Titan after having had enough with Deimos' (Vincent Irizarry) despicable actions towards the people he cares about. Victor (John Aniston) finally gave him what he wanted and made him CEO, but after confessing to Deimos' murder, Sonny became a suspect and spent some time in prison. This left Brady to take over his responsibilities at the company.

Unfortunately, much to Sonny's liking, now that things are going smoothly for him, Brady is not willing to give back the CEO position. Both of them are going through a lot of stress in their personal lives. Brady has trust issues with both Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan), while Sonny is also facing some emotional crisis that can affect how he responds to what Brady decides.

Lucas' (Bryan Dattilo) words to him at the church hit close to home, and the wedding has been constantly reminding him about his guilt with Will (Chandler Massey). When he opened up to Chad (Billy Flynn) about what he was going through, it was there that he started to lose control. Brady not wanting to give back the CEO position just made things worse.

The two of them could end up engaging in a battle for the company. They feel that they have earned the position and Victor might have to play mediator and will have to make the ultimate decision. It is likely that he will not give either one of them the job seeing as they do not seem fit to handle the responsibilities of Titan CEO. If Brady nor Sonny will stay as CEO, then who will be in charge?

Elsewhere, more work drama will ensue and this time it is at the Salem Police Department. "Days of Our Lives" spoilers reveal that Abe (James Reynolds) will appoint Hope (Kristian Alfonso) as the new police commissioner.

Previously, after Raines (Aaron D. Spears) was revealed to be Dario's (Jordi Villasuso) secret partner, it left the town's police force without someone in charge. Abe initially approached Roman (Josh Taylor) to get out of retirement and take the job, but Roman turned it down and suggested that both Hope and Rafe (Galen Gering) were great candidates for the job.

Hope and Rafe had trouble deciding amongst themselves who would become the new commissioner, so they left the ultimate decision to Abe. Spoilers hint that Hope becomes a woman of power after all, so it seems that she will be chosen.

Hope's promotion could mean that her relationship with Rafe could be heading for troubled waters. Things are already tense between them personally, and with Hope as the boss, she will have a say in what does and does not happen. Rafe will not always agree with some of the decisions that she makes and there will be some other changes that will cause more problems.

It does make one wonder if the power might go to Hope's head after becoming the boss. She has always been quite a level-headed person, but the sudden power can change a person, like what had happened with Raines.

Fortunately, she will continue being a dedicated law enforcement officer. Hope will not break the law nor abuse her authority with civilians. The real challenge for her lies in how she deals with her colleagues, primarily with Rafe.

