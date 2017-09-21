'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Double trouble for Chad, Abigail; legal mishaps with Dario and Ben's return

Together or not at all, when it comes to Chad and Abigail. Twitter/nbcdays

With old friends come old foes, and an old foe makes his way back into the lives of Salem's residents. In the upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives" next week, spoilers reveal that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is back, and he might have a bone to pick with a lot of people.

As fans who have watched the show, Ben was initially a good guy who was also a bit of a hot head. Later on, Ben went crazy and it is safe to say that Abigail (Marci Miller) went through quite an ordeal as well because of him. He tortured Abby and even kidnapped Thomas after trying to burn her alive.

He was the reason why Abigail suffered from post-traumatic stress and ended up going a little insane herself even when Ben was finally caught. Ben making her life a living hell also led her to leave Salem and fake her death.

Fortunately, Abigail is already better as well as mentally stable. Unfortunately, Ben is not. He will escape the sanitarium, which is the day before the double wedding of Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail, and Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean). That event is already going to have a few surprises in store, apart from Will's (Chandler Massey) resurfacing.

This is not the first time Ben managed to escape. Prior to this one, his escape drove Abigail over the edge and this was right around the time she married Chad. This time around, Ben is back to tormenting Abigail once again, but he does not want to get caught before he accomplishes what he plans to do.

As much as fans should be worried for Abigail, it is also likely that even Chad and Thomas will be in danger due to his return. Ben believed that Thomas was his baby, but it turned out that Chad was the biological father. Ben might be planning not only to make Chad and Abigail miserable, but he will take Thomas away from them as well.

However, it seems that Ben returning is not the only thing Chad and Abigail have to face. Spoilers indicate that the couple might not be able to get married, at least as quickly as they want. This is due to Abigail's fake marriage to Dario (Jordi Villasuso). She may panic upon facing this roadblock, but Chad will not give up. He is determined to make Abigail his wife.

The two of them will go on a mission to track Dario down. Abigail nearly died because of him after all, so he owes her big time. Since Dario really cares about her, he might be up for doing his part in setting her free. Justin (Wally Kurth) will also do what it takes to fix this legal matter.

Fortunately, this legal setback will pass and Chad and Abigail will be able to get married, but as previously mentioned, they are in for quite a shock at what is supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.