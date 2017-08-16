'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Double engagements, surprising arrests, and unlikely murder suspects

Brady (Eric Martsolf) shows Victor (John Aniston) what he found in Eric's (Greg Vaughan) room in "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

Both good and bad things are occurring in Salem in upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers suggest that two favorite couples are going to get engaged, while an unlikely figure gets arrested and another murder suspect comes into the equation.

Spoilers suggest that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) will eventually be free, due to what they eventually remembered about the party. Neither one of them killed Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) and all the evidence that points to them is more than likely circumstantial. Justin (Wally Kurth) will be hard at work to secure their release. Once they are free, they will immediately return to their loved ones.

Chad will come back to Abigail (Marci Miller). She will be so happy that Chad is off the hook, and that their son Thomas will grow up with both parents. It seems like her plan to protect Chad worked out in the end, after going through quite an ordeal to keep him out of prison. Chad will waste no time in wanting to restart his life with Abigail, and will propose to her again.

Sonny will be planning the same thing with Paul (Christopher Sean) as they talk about taking another step forward in their relationship. The couple will get engaged as well, so it is likely that a double wedding is in the works.

Meanwhile, other spoilers also reveal that Abe (James Reynolds) will be arrested this week. As viewers can recall, Dario (Jordi Villasuso) was charged for counterfeiting, and in exchange for going into witness protection, he agreed to give the name of the partner he was working with. Surprisingly, they will narrow it down to Abe himself. Whether he is guilty or not remains to be seen.

On the other hand, the murder case continues and new suspects start to come into the equation. Brady (Eric Martsolf) will think it was Eric (Greg Vaughan) who murdered Deimos after finding the amulet in his room. However, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will think she is the one who killed Deimos. She remembered holding the amulet during the night they were high on Halo. Nevertheless, the real suspect will come forward in a few weeks, putting an end to this storyline.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.