'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Ben returns, interrupts double wedding; psychotic murderer gets grilled by Marlena about Will

A big revelation brings in a lot of questions and a joyous wedding suddenly welcomes an unexpected guest in upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers indicate that Chad (Billy Flynn), Abigail (Marci Miller), and everyone else will be stunned at the sight of an unexpected and uninvited guest.

In true soap fashion, weddings hardly come without someone unexpected interrupting what should be the best day in a couple's lives. When Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) shows up at the double wedding, everyone will be shocked. Abigail will be terrified at the sight of him in the doorway, but rage will then take over. Ben has made her life a living hell while he was around.

To recall, Ben kidnapped Abigail, forced her to give birth under unsatisfactory conditions, trapped her in a fire with Chad, and stole Thomas. Later on he returned to torment her once again. Clearly, Ben is obsessed with making Abigail miserable.

Adding on to that, Ben killed Abigail's cousin and JJ's (Casey Moss) love. Abigail is also furious over the deaths of Will (Chandler Massey) and Paige (True O'Brien), none of which made any sense.

All of Ben's evil deeds will come swirling in her head and Abby will make a big move. She is not afraid to stand up to him, and has proven that much by setting him on fire in the past. Next week, she will face off with him, then JJ will do the same. It seems that Ben has no regrets over the pain he has caused them, which could provoke JJ even more into attacking him physically.

Meanwhile, "Days of Our Lives" spoilers add that Ben may reveal something during the wedding. What he will dish out will also bring about a lot of doubts.

It is understandable that many Salem residents will find it hard to believe whatever Ben will have to say. After all, who would want to believe the ramblings of a psychotic murderer like Ben? No one would immediately take his comments as they are, no one would believe him either.

However, Ben will say something that will catch Sonny's (Freddie Smith) attention. Sonny will realize that Will might actually still be alive, and he will start asking Ben to reveal more details. Naturally, knowing Ben, he likes to be in control and he will play mind games with Sonny. He will refuse to give out real details. Even though Sonny wants answers, he will also wonder if Ben is really telling the truth or not.

Nevertheless, a part of Sonny will remain optimistic that his presumed-deceased husband could still be out there breathing, and viewers know that he is. Paul (Christopher Sean) will come up with a way to really get answers out of Ben. He might think that Marlena (Deidre Hall) would be able to get Ben to start talking. If there is anyone who would know how to get a person to open up, it would be her.

Ben may prove to be a tough egg to crack, but Marlena will take on the challenge. She will sit down with Ben and talk. This will prove to be difficult, given that Ben attacked Marlena before. She managed to escape, but barely. When the two of them get into talking, Ben will talk in riddles and avoid giving direct answers. Regardless, Marlena will wind up with at least one clue, and there is a chance that Memphis will be brought up during their talk.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.