'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Another dead character returns; Sonny feels conflicted; Chloe and Julie butt heads

Things are about to get interesting in Salem in the coming weeks. Spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" revealed more conflicts are to come for several characters and another dead character may be coming back to life.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) is getting ready to marry Paul (Christopher Sean) and the wedding plans are on the way. However, spoilers suggested that he will remember Will (Chandler Massey) during all of this and will feel torn. Sonny will open up to Chad (Billy Flynn) about this. Marrying Paul is certainly a big step for the two of them, but he could not help but feel like he is officially closing the door on what he had with Will.

Little does he know that Will is really going to appear in future episodes, but that is not the only thing he has to deal with? Brady (Eric Martsolf) is thinking about taking the CEO position from Sonny at Titan Industries. Sonny will want to maintain his spot, but Brady will put up a serious fight. Will Sonny remain the CEO? Or will Brady ultimately take over?

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will also be butting heads over a mutual goal. It is unclear what it is, but fans can expect to see the two characters engage in a heated confrontation in the coming episodes.

Meanwhile, more spoilers indicated that apart from Will, another dead character is going to make a return to Salem. Theories hint to either EJ DiMera (James Scott) or Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). There has been a lot of buzz going around that suggests that EJ is coming back. EJ is a missed character, and along with Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Will's return, should EJ come back – it would call for one surprising family reunion.

However, it is also possible that Bo might be showing up in Salem too. Bo is the love of Hope's (Kristian Alfonso) life, and he is also a character that everyone misses. Bo has also been constantly brought up lately, so the chances of him returning are just as big. Having Bo back will certainly put Hope on the spot, especially now that she is set to marry Rafe (Galen Gering).

